Michael Bennett blasts revealing article about Seahawks

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News | Source, MSN
A revealing article about the Seahawks and their locker-room dynamic involving cornerback Richard Sherman, coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson, posted Thursday morning on ESPN.com and written by Seth Wickersham, raised plenty eyebrows. In part, it details how Seattle’s defensive players feel about the way Wilson is treated by the organization and its coaching staff.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, never one to shy away from public comment, fired back just a few hours after the article went live.
https://t.co/oyFZxuSLHx @espn @ESPNNFL this article is trash and should be on tmz it’s all gossip I’m Surprised this came from you
— Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017
I love @DangeRussWilson great teammate n friend and even better human .I was at his house last week and he gave me BBQ ribs
— Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017