Minneapolis father stabbed to death by 14-year-old daughter who he ‘loved more than anything’

His teenage daughter was arrested and taken to a hospital for an evaluation before being booked in the Hennepin County juvenile detention center, said Cynthia Hoskins, the victim’s sister.
‘It’s unbelievable, I’m still trying to understand. I can’t believe his daughter would do this.
‘She’s a young girl who loved her daddy so much. That was the love of his heart, and her dad was the love of her heart’, Cynthia told the Star Tribune.
Hoskins was a mechanic whose niece Coriel Lowery described him as ‘a family man’ who ‘had a smile that can brighten the world if the sun was to never to rise again’.
She added: ‘He was extremely helpful with my grandma and loved her more than anything.’
Relatives have created a GoFundMe page to help offset Hoskins’s funeral costs. They hope to raise $9,000.
One the page it says: ‘My uncle has been taken from us so suddenly. My uncle was killed tonight and left our hearts broken. He was the sweetest man you could meet and is always making jokes. We are asking for donations to help give my uncle a funeral he deserves. Anything will help!’