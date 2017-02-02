Home / Beyond the Bay / Minneapolis father stabbed to death by 14-year-old daughter who he ‘loved more than anything’

Minneapolis father stabbed to death by 14-year-old daughter who he ‘loved more than anything’

By JORDAN GASS-POORE FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

A 14-year-old girl is suspected of stabbing her father to death in his north Minneapolis home, the victim’s family members say.

Father-of-eight Christopher L Hoskins Sr, 48, was found by police Tuesday lying on the floor of his home in the 3200 block of 6th Street North.

Hoskins was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died, reported the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Christopher L Hoskins Sr, 48, was fatally stabbed in his north Minneapolis home 

Hoskins's family members believe his 14-year-old daughter is responsible for his death

His teenage daughter was arrested and taken to a hospital for an evaluation before being booked in the Hennepin County juvenile detention center, said Cynthia Hoskins, the victim’s sister.

‘It’s unbelievable, I’m still trying to understand. I can’t believe his daughter would do this.

‘She’s a young girl who loved her daddy so much. That was the love of his heart, and her dad was the love of her heart’, Cynthia told the Star Tribune.

The father of eight was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died

Hoskins was a mechanic whose niece Coriel Lowery described him as ‘a family man’ who ‘had a smile that can brighten the world if the sun was to never to rise again’.

She added: ‘He was extremely helpful with my grandma and loved her more than anything.’

Relatives have created a GoFundMe page to help offset Hoskins’s funeral costs. They hope to raise $9,000.

One the page it says: ‘My uncle has been taken from us so suddenly. My uncle was killed tonight and left our hearts broken. He was the sweetest man you could meet and is always making jokes. We are asking for donations to help give my uncle a funeral he deserves. Anything will help!’

