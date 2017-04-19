Mother of black teen shot in the back by police awarded $350K, killing unjustified

The mother of a black teenager killed by Chicago police in July 2013 has been awarded $350,000.
A jury awarded Patricia Green the substantial damages after ruling that the fatal shooting of her 17-year-old son Christian Green in 2013 was unjustified.
They found that Chicago cop Robert Gonzalez could not ‘reasonably believe’ that his life was in danger when he opened fire on the teen, hitting him in the back and his left side as he fled from police, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gonzalez, a 19-year veteran of the Chicago Police, showed no reaction as the ruling was read out in court.
‘Christian Green, my son, needed a voice, and I was his voice. He couldn’t speak for himself, he couldn’t fight for himself. So I had to do that for him. And I did whatever it took,’ his mother Patricia Green told ABC 7.
‘It was a long fought battle, but it was a battle that needed to be fought, and I’m glad we fought it and we’d do it again,’ Victor Henderson, the family’s defense lawyer said.
The court had heard conflicting accounts from cops and a witness at the scene about the day of the shooting on June 4, 2013.
Gonzalez has always claimed that Christian Green had turned and pointed a gun at him before he opened fire. His account was backed up by the three fellow officers at the scene that day.
But jurors also heard from a civilian witness who said Green was running full-tilt away from the officers.
Laticia Whitehead claims Green was fleeing from the officers and never turned before Gonzalez opened fire.
She claims that once Gonzalez had shot the boy, he’d jumped out his car, and put a foot on Green’s lifeless body, gloating; ‘Motherf****r! You wanna run? Huh? Huh? You see how f***ing far you got?’
The witness statement contradicts the official police report which stated that Gonzalez and his partner, Officer George Hernandez, were patrolling on July 4, 2013, when they responded to call from two fellow officers who were chasing an armed man.
Surveillance video from a store showed Green trying to throw the gun into a trash can as he fled, but the gun bounced off the rim and landed on the sidewalk. Green was then seen doubling back to pick up the weapon before running off.
Gonzalez claimed he saw Green pick up the weapon and had ordered him to drop the gun.
At that point he testified he’s seen the barrel of the teen’s gun pointed at him from around 25 feet away, and had opened fire.
‘I was just focused on the gun,’ Gonzalez testified. ‘That barrel was pointed right at me, and I fired my weapon as quickly as I could.’
His partner, and two fellow officers, backed up his account.
