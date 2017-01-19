God is abundance. God manifests abundance in various ways and through different people. As we open our hearts and minds to multiple streams of income, we experience the flow of prosperity individually and collectively.
Many of us limit God’s abundance because we only look for it through one resource, namely our checks or direct deposits from our jobs, our social security or our retirement incomes. God is the Source from which all our blessings flow. Everything and everyone else is only a resource. When one door closes, a better door opens. When one channel closes, God opens a wider stream.
Not only do we limit God individually but many of our churches limit God. We see “tithes and offerings” as the only stream of income to support God’s work. In addition to fundraisers (car washes, fish fries and rummage sales), there are other resources that are available to non-profits such as grants and corporate sponsorships.
In order to receive these funds, we must be open to it and we must have our business in order. “Let all things be done decently and in order (I Corinthians 14:40).” We must stop saying that we are on a “fixed income” or a “limited budget.” The only fixed income is the one that we fix in our minds. The only limited budget is the limits that we place in our consciousness.
I receive abundance in whatever form it manifests.
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity of Midtown, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.