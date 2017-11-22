According to principle, giving is receiving. It is impossible to give and not receive; however, we don’t always receive from the same places that we give. Often, we give in one place and receive in another. Many times, we give to one person and receive from another.
In some social situations, we are there to be a blessing to others; our assignment is to give. In other social situations, people are a blessing to us and we are called to receive. Nevertheless, the greatest demonstration of social fitness is when all parties involved benefit in the same place.
Along with James and John, Peter was one of the core disciples. He was one of the closest people to Jesus. He is the only one of the 12 recorded who had the pleasure of having Jesus Christ as a houseguest. During Jesus’ visit to Peter’s house, his mother-in-law was sick in the bed with a fever. Jesus Christ served Peter’s mother-in-law by healing her.
After she was healed from her fever, she ministered to Jesus and his disciples. At Peter’s house, Jesus sowed and reaped from the same field. He met the needs of Peter’s mother-in-law and then she met his needs. It was a mutual meeting of needs. God is our Source and God flows through various people to be resources of or good.
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity Temple of Truth Church, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.