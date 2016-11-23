My Skin Color Is A ‘F**king Disease’ In Trump’s America

On Monday, after I ignored a seemingly affluent, maybe 30-something man who was aggressively hitting on me, he told me to “go home to where you came from because no one wants your f**king disease.” Then, with pleasure, he told me he voted for Trump and added, “you people aren’t going to last long.”

I’ve been trying to hold on to a semblance of American pride, for the sake of immigrants everywhere in this nation and for the sake of my parents, who moved here before I was born to give me a better life, and especially for the sake of an identity I’m questioning and lost without.