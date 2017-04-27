Organizational Fitness

“Let all things be done decently and in order (I Corinthians 14:40).”
Living a holistically healthy lifestyle requires spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, financial and social fitness. With the demands of keeping up with everyday life, we can begin to feel overwhelmed. The laundry piles up, the dishes are stacked in the sink, our mail accumulates, unopened, and the house needs a thorough cleaning. When our lives lack balance, one of the first things to go is our ability to be organized and structured.
Time management is a leading factor in our ability to be organized. Being fit requires time for preparation, precision, practice, and prioritizing. Each of these 4 P’s relies on a fair share of being organized. Strategies such as keeping a schedule or calendar (manually or electronically), preparing our wardrobe for the week, planning and preparing meals for the week, having a set day for grocery shopping, buying gas for the car or even running to the dry cleaners, all build our stamina for being organizationally fit.
Additionally, we have to take inventory to best determine what things are actually within our means to do alone, what roles and responsibilities can be delegated to other family members or team mates or to decide to find outside support to get organized. If we can afford the additional expense, we may find it beneficial to hire a landscaper, housekeeper or repair person. Count up the cost and look at various options.
Often, we are not able to focus on our destiny or even our immediate family or friends due to the crowding in our lives. In order to establish and maintain structure and organization in our lives, we must be willing to let go of things that we don’t have space for in our lives. We must be willing to release and get rid of clutter. What area in your life requires the most organization so that you can focus on what matters?