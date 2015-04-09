Outrage at Denver high school over posters directed at Black and Latina Female Students

By: DAVID MCCORMACK FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
A poster campaign at a Denver high school has caused outrage among students who’ve deemed the content grossly offensive and racially insensitive.
The posters, entitled 101 Things Black And Latina Girls Should Know, appeared earlier this week at Martin Luther King Jr. Early College in the Green Valley Ranch area of the Colorado capital.
While few doubt that the poster was created with good intentions, many students felt the execution was so poor that they complained to administrators.
As the title suggests, the poster was filled with supposedly well intentioned advice for minority female students.
A number of the messages were quite positive statements such as ‘your body is beautiful just the way it is’, but other more offensive ones included:
-
Wearing too much makeup looks like a clown.
-
Twerkin’ and grinding ain’t cute.
-
Experience holding a book (not a kindle or reading on the internet) this is so important for you to remember how far you have come as Black and Brown people.
“Wearing too much makeup looks like a clown.”
“Twerkin’ and grinding ain’t cute.”
How the hell are those offensive? If anything, those are true facts. I guess the argument for the make up one is that it makes the students more conscious of their looks, but considering that twerking and grinding are lewd dances that are not appropriate for kids and teens, that statement was informative and was just as helpful as the positive messages!