Parent Support for Education, Council, Inc. (PSFEC) in partnership with The Weekly Challenger presents the Parent of the Week Award. This is not a contest; rather the purpose of the award is to celebrate family engagement by parents and caring adults who, while encountering many challenges, are engaged in all aspects in the lives of children.
Angela Bynum has four children: Jaliyah, Jermeco, Jamilya Lee and Angel. She prides herself on maintaining a good bedtime schedule for her children, providing a quiet place for homework, assisting with homework as needed and providing lots of love and care. Amen!
Additionally, she is active in the PTA, SAC and PSFEC. Whew!! Ms. Bynum how do you do it? May the Lord Jesus Christ continue to bless you and your family.
For more information or how to nominate a parent, contact Pastor Martin Rainey at (727) 420-1326.