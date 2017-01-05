Popular Gay African-American YouTuber Sky Williams Tangles With Black Lives Matter

The battle between supporters of Black Lives Matter and those who criticize the movement has reached a tipping point as a popular black YouTuber has been singled out for harassment and vilified for not being the right kind of black.
Sky Williams catapulted into the limelight on social media last week when his savaging of MTV News’ much-maligned “New Years Resolutions for White Guys” video went viral, with tens of thousands more likes and retweets on Twitter.
Social justice warriors and progressive supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement were quick to attack Williams. He was accused of being “naive” about sexism and racism—two topics he would surely know more about than the hundreds, if not thousands of white college students who think he isn’t as “woke” as he needs to be as a gay black man.
Some accused him of being irresponsible for speaking out against the video, while others called him a tool of white supremacy.
Yesterday, published “black lives matter, except for mine apparently,” a 22-minute video that rips into extremes on both the left and right.
Respected by the gaming community for his commentary on video games and the culture surrounding them, the 26-year-old did stand-up comedy before achieving fame in the popular League of Legends video game for a humorous rant about its players.
In his video, Williams pointed out how many progressives and Black Lives Matter supporters, who claim to support “social justice,” readily threw him to the wolves instead of engaging with him when he was more than willing to respond to their concerns. He was vilified for being the wrong type of minority—one who spoke against the prevailing narrative.
“If being a part of Black Lives Matter means to burn people at the stake for ignorance, instead of welcoming them and trying to help—especially when they’re your own kind—then I don’t want to have anything to do with the movement,” said Williams.
“If I were going to use the definition of racism that many activists in the Black Lives Matter movement use, then I can safely say that the treatment that I experienced that night on Twitter and still even right now is by far the worst racism I’ve ever received by people that share the same skin color,” he continued. “And I don’t want to be a part of that.”
Williams argued that progressives have hijacked the word “racist” to only refer to white people, and anyone capable of speaking against it is deemed a traitor. He also talked about how hating white people would not achieve the goal of attaining any sort of equality.
“I’m not left, I’m not right. I don’t know what I am. I don’t know what I believe,” said Williams. “But I know what I don’t believe in, and that’s the current state of Black Lives Matter. If you think that makes me a traitor to my own race, you can honestly f*ck right off.”
“I love my skin. I love being black. And I don’t have to hate anyone to love my skin color. I don’t have to hate. I can just exist. I can love. I have the potential to love everybody on this earth indiscriminate of their race, and that doesn’t make me a bad person.”