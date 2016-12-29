Ravens’ Steve Smith Sr. confirms retirement plans, last game on Sunday

By SI Wire // Source MSN Sports
Steve Smith Sr. will play his final NFL game on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals, he told reporters on Wednesday.
Smith, 37, has played 16 seasons and sits in seventh place on the NFL’s all-time career receiving yards list with 14,697 yards. He has 67 receptions for 765 yards and five touchdowns in 2016.
Smith finishes his career having played in five Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls. In 2005, he led the league with in receptions, yards and touchdowns and remains the lone wide receiver since 1992 to accomplish the triple crown. Smith is also one of just 14 receivers with more than 1,000 career receptions.
He teased his retirement announcement on Instagram:
#Repost @aceandsmitty: There is so much too say, One of the coolest and scariest things I’ve done is walk out on faith hoping a new city and a new team would accept me. You guys didn’t accept me. You loved me and let me into the #RavensFlock family for that I’m grateful! I embraced the Raven way! Tough season highs and lows but we will not give up or play dead! One more Game, The game of heart ,No quit. Merry Christmas God is good all the time in a loss he is the same and in Victory. #agent89 #stevesmithsr