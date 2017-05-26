Reach New Heights with a Reinvented Burger

(Family Features) Text your friends, dust off your apron and fire up the grill. It’s time to throw a barbecue party that won’t sink your summer budget.
You can find everything you’ll need at a one-stop shop like ALDI. With savings up to 50 percent over traditional grocers, you can fill your cart with summer essentials like fresh seasonal produce, premium meats and award-winning wines.
Once shopping is out of the way, you’ll have plenty of time and money to experiment with new recipes. These quick and affordable tips can up your grill game and impress guests:
Boost your burgers. Take burgers to the next level this summer with your favorite ground meats such as turkey, chicken and beef. Then layer on the toppings like avocado, kale, gourmet cheeses and more.
Change up your take on cheesy. Top your burger with a blue cheese mousse by simply blending blue cheese crumbles and cream cheese then season it with your favorite spices.
Spice up your condiments. Combine mayonnaise with fresh orange juice and fresh orange zest to make a citrus aioli or whip up a special sauce by mixing peanut butter with oil and hot water. Sprinkle with bacon for some extra flavor. Toppings such as a pickled red onion can also add a bit of crunch and zest.
Bite better buns. Forgo traditional burger buns and bookend your masterpiece with brioche buns or pretzel rolls.
Find more great grilling tips and recipes for dishes to enjoy all summer at aldi.us.
Six-Mile High Burger
Recipe courtesy of ALDI Test Kitchen
-
1 tablespoon Carlini Vegetable Oil
-
10 Baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
-
8 pieces Specially Selected Center Cut Bacon
-
8 Season’s Choice Whole Onion Rings
-
4 All Natural 80 percent Lean Ground Beef Patties
-
8 slices Happy Farms Pepper Jack Cheese
-
1 cup Burman’s Mayonnaise
-
1/4 cup Burman’s Hot Sauce
-
1/2 cup Burman’s Mustard
-
1/4 teaspoon Stonemill Iodized Salt
-
1/4 teaspoon Stonemill Ground Black Pepper
-
4 L’oven Fresh Hamburger Buns
-
1 tomato, sliced
-
2 romaine lettuce leaves, cut in half width-wise
-
Heat grill to medium-high.
-
In saute pan, heat vegetable oil and saute mushrooms 2-3 minutes. Set aside. Fry bacon to desired doneness, about 5 minutes on each side. Set aside. Bake onion rings according to packaging instructions. Set aside.
-
Grill burgers 5-7 minutes on each side until they reach desired doneness. Place two slices cheese on each burger and continue to grill until melted. Remove from heat.
-
Mix together mayonnaise, hot sauce, mustard, salt and pepper, and spread on both sides of buns, to taste.
-
To assemble burger: layer bottom bun with patty with cheese, tomato, lettuce, mushrooms, two onion rings, two pieces of bacon and top half of bun.
SOURCE:
ALDI