Remember your internal organs

Many times, when we think about physical fitness we only think about the external (I Samuel 16:7). Our ideas of physical fitness are often limited to how much we weigh or how much we can lift. It is time for us to expand our thinking about fitness beyond the distance and pace that we walk/jog/run and if our biceps and triceps protrude.
Physical fit is not just about the external; it includes the internal as well (I Corinthians 12:24). Sometimes people appear healthy on the outside but inside they are facing several health challenges. God desires our physical bodies to be healthy inside and out.
The woman with the issue of blood had an internal issue that manifested externally. Her internal organs were not functioning according to the purpose that God made them. After she exhausted all other resources, she connected with the healing power of God by touching Jesus Christ’s garment.
We are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalms 139:14). Our bodies are complex and have the ability to heal themselves with proper rest, diet and exercise. The cells of the body also have the ability to reproduce themselves. I pray that every organ, cell, bone, muscle, issue, tendon and atom of your body cell function according to the purpose that God made it. I stand in agreement with each of you that your brain, heart, liver, lungs, spleen, kidneys all function in divine right order to the glory and honor of God.
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity Temple of Truth Church, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.