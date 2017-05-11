Report: Titans’ Sharpe, Tretola accused of assault

In the lawsuit, Dante Satterfield states he was at a bar on the night of the NFL draft. He was discussing the event with the two players and Sharpe took exception to Satterfield’s comments regarding first-round pick Corey Davis, as he suggested the incoming receiver could cut into Sharpe’s playing time.
At around midnight, Sharpe and Tretola asked Satterfield to exit the bar through the back door.
“As soon as I walked out of the back of Tin Roof, that’s when I get punched to the face,” Satterfield said.
He states Sharpe hit him repeatedly while Tretola acted as a lookout. Satterfield was rendered unconscious for 12 hours, suffered broken bones in his face, a concussion, and perforated eardrum, among other injuries.
The lawsuit is for $500,000.
“The claims are ridiculous,” Sharpe’s agent, Blaine Roche, said to Barchenger. “Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here.”