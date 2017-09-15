Scary Good Seasonal Treats

(Family Features) Whether your tastes tend toward the spooky or spectacular, or maybe a little of both, this Halloween you can set the scene for a scary good time with a menu that entices goblins big and small.
You won’t have to scour a witch’s lair to find the right ingredients for these treats. All you need is Limited Edition TruMoo Orange Scream Milk, which is inspired by an orange frozen ice pop with vanilla ice cream. It’s tasty served on its own in a cold glass, or added to Halloween-inspired recipes perfect for hosting your fellow ghouls and goblins.
Try using it for non-traditional recipes, such as Orange-Cranberry Scones for hosting a scary fun Halloween get-together. Or for another creative snack option at your ghoulish gala, go for Bread Pudding to send guests home screaming with delight.
An added bonus, TruMoo Orange Scream Milk leaves out lots of things. It contains no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial growth hormones, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial flavors, so all that’s left is a nutritious, family-friendly and tasty fun time. TruMoo Orange Scream Milk has no GMO ingredients.
Orange-Cranberry Scones
Servings: 6 scones
Scones:
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons cold butter
2 large eggs
1/2 cup TruMoo Orange Scream Milk
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1 tablespoon grated orange peel
Orange Glaze:
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon TruMoo Orange Scream Milk
To prepare Scones: Heat oven to 425° F. In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. With pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in eggs, one at a time, then milk, cranberries and orange peel.
Turn dough onto lightly floured surface. Refrigerate 30 minutes, or until firm. Pat dough into 8-inch round, about 3/4-inch thick. Cut into six wedges; carefully separate wedges and place on parchment-lined baking sheet about two inches apart. Bake about 15 minutes until lightly golden and crusty.
To prepare Orange Glaze: In small bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar and milk until well blended. Cool scones slightly. Drizzle scones with glaze.
Orange Custard Bread Pudding
Servings: 6
1 loaf (16 ounces) sliced raisin-cinnamon bread
2 cups TruMoo Orange Scream Milk
3 large eggs
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon grated orange peel
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon orange extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
confectioners’ sugar
Heat oven to 350° F. Cut raisin bread into 1-inch pieces (about 8 cups). In large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, sugar, orange peel, nutmeg, orange extract and salt. Toss with raisin bread to mix well.
Butter 2-quart casserole or baking dish. Pour bread mixture into dish. Place in center of deep, ovenproof pan. Pour boiling water into pan until it reaches halfway up sides of dish. Place pan on center rack in oven. Bake until just set, about 40 minutes. Carefully remove from oven.
To serve, sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Serve warm.
