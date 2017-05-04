ST. PETERSBURG – As the models strutted their stuff down a makeshift runway, they had no idea that they were helping to raise money for the less fortunate during this year’s holiday season.
Matters of the Heart Ministry held their second annual Spring Brunch & Fashion Show at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God church last Saturday, April 29. This event is specifically held to help raise money for the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway and the Christmas Toys for Tots extravaganza.
“This is the only event that I do where we just ask for donations for a mission just to help us because the other events are all free,” said radio personality Princess Denise Wright from Praise 1590 AM WRXB & 96.5 FM Radio. “We just give, give, give to the community, and we just have one fundraiser event for the year.”
Wright began Matters of the Heart Ministry 13 years ago in an effort to give back to the community. She remembers a time when she needed help and vowed to reach out to others if she was ever in a position to do so.
Monies raised from last Saturday’s event will help the ministry purchase turkeys and nonperishable items for Thanksgiving and toys and gift certificates for those needing help during the Christmas holidays.
And don’t forget that no one walks away hungry when Wright is around. Each year her events are packed with good food, including this one where she came out of her pocket.
“It’s one of those things. When you get your little social security check, you just say, ‘I’m gonna make it happen.’ It’s about just blessing people,” she said.
Those who came just expecting a good meal and high fashions soon learned that you can’t leave one of Wright’s events without having gone to church. Even her entertainment was anointed.
Recording artist Keona Jordan performed “Pulling Closer” off her new album “I’m Listening,” and comedian Deontae Williams joked about being made to go to church seven days a week.
“Mama, even the Lord took a day off.”
Minister Michael Bryant spoke about family and the importance of a father’s love.
“When it comes to raising sons, a mother’s love nurtures, but a father’s love empowers,” he said adding that there are so many talented young men, “but they run out of power before they succeed.”
Bryant also spoke about engaging young people because they will not put on the “yoke of religion” without being engaged on an intellectual level. He said parents must help them to understand that the bible is scientifically, historically and archeologically accurate.
Once church was over, a fashion show that could have rivaled Fashion Week in Paris began. Wright even coaxed two of her grandchildren to model the latest spring fashions.
If you’d like to donate to Matters of the Heart to continue their work in the community, you can call 727-488-8818 to give your tax-deductible donations.