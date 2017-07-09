Student pilot whose body was found being eaten by alligator after plane crash in Florida Everglades

A student pilot, whose body was spotted being eaten by an alligator at the Florida Everglades, was attending a school with a history of safety issues, a new report reveals.
A news crew in a helicopter saw the reptile devouring the body of Mark Ukaere, a student at the Dean International Flight School.
The flight school owner, Robert Dean, says the pilot was on an unauthorized flight alone on Saturday at 8.40pm, WPLG reported.
While the cause of the crash is still being investigated, a new report reveals the flight school has a higher number of accidents and issues than most other schools.
In the last ten years, five people have died using the school’s planes, NBC 6 reported after gathering documents from the National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration on downed planes at Dean International.
Since 2007, 29 accidents or incidents have been recorded.
The incidents had been due to failed pre-flight inspections, engine power loss, unsatisfactory oil fluid levels and fuel exhaustion, the local station found.
Miami-Dade police said that the crash scene was found about 9.30pm on Wednesday.
The small Cessna was registered to Air Christian Inc. located in Miami.
Back in December 2015, the same plane was forced to make an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 41 in Collier County, WPLG reported.
It’s unclear if the pilot during that 2015 incident is the same one involved in the crash.
The wrecked plane had a logo for Dean International Flight Training & Aircraft Rentals on the side of the aircraft.
The flight school owner, Robert Dean, said that the pilot took off on an unauthorized flight alone on Saturday at 8.40pm, WPLG reported.
Dean said he called several different places he thought the pilot may have flown to and reached out to people who he had suspected may had been with him before reaching out to the FBI on Wednesday night.
He said he thinks the pilot might have suffered from spatial disorientation while flying in the pitch darkness over the Everglades.
FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived at the scene Thursday morning and are investigating the incident.