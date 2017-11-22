The son former NFL star Rae Carruth tried to kill: Disabled teen turns 18

The teenage son of an NFL player who was pulled from his dying mother’s womb after she was murdered by a hitman hired by his athlete father is celebrating his 18th birthday.
Chancellor Lee Adams is the son of ex Carolina Panthers star Rae Carruth and Cherica Adams.
He was born 10 weeks prematurely via an emergency C-section after his mother was gunned down in a drive-by shooting orchestrated by Carruth because he did not want to pay child support in November 1999.
Adams died a month after the shooting and Carruth has been in jail for her murder since 2000. Adams survived.
The teenager suffers cerebral palsy and brain damage as a result of his traumatic, premature birth.
He has been raised by his maternal grandmother Saundra Adams. On November 16, Chancellor celebrated his milestone birthday with a party at a pumpkin patch in Charlotte, North Carolina.
His father has another year in jail before he will be released.
On November 16, 1999, Adams, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was driving in her own car after going to see a movie with Carruth who was in a separate vehicle in front of her.
A separate car containing three other men pulled up near her and inside was William Watkins who fired four shots at the pregnant woman from the backseat.
During their trial, Williams told how Carruth ordered the killing and watched in his rear view mirror as Adams ‘drowned’ on her own blood.
She was able to call 911 herself and was taken to hospital where her son was removed from her womb the night of the shooting.
In her 911 call, she told the operator: ‘I was following my baby’s daddy, Rae Carruth, the football player. He slowed down and a car pulled up beside me.
‘He just left. I think he did it. I don’t know what to think.’
A month later, she died. Chancellor remained under doctors’ care at the time but was later released to live with his grandmother.
He can walk, talk and is able to feed himself.
Astonishingly, his grandmother has forgiven Carruth and his co-conspirators and plans to take Chancellor to meet him when he is released from prison next year.