This 10-Step Money Cleanse Will Have You Saving Money Like a Pro

4. Keep a money journal or excel sheet to become more aware of your money. Ashley tells us that while technology has improved our lives in a ton of ways, it can still be tough on our wallets. “Swiping credit cards, hitting the ‘buy’ button when online shopping and hopping in and out of an Uber or Lyft without paying [in cash] might have separated you from where your cash is going,” she wisely notes. Ready to reconnect with your cash? Ashley says that one of the most effective ways to do it is to keep a money journal, where you write down (or type out) everything you spend and earn. “No item is too small!” she proclaims.

5. Go on a cash diet. Since credit cards and debit cards make it hard to really feel the implications of spending, Ashley suggests considering a cash diet, which means taking out a set amount of money for different things in your budget and paying for them in cash. ”It’s a very different feeling to buy something with a credit card than to pay for it in cash,” she swears. “Just THINK about handing over all of those $20 bills.”

6. Only buy essentials (no, manicures don’t count) for one week. Like other resolutions or New Year’s goals, a money cleanse is all about mindset. “When we let go of all the frivolous spending in our lives, it becomes really clear how much we already have. It’s also really eye-opening to take note of which expenses you miss and which aren’t really adding value to our lives,” Ashley says. Try giving up ALL non-essential spending for one week, then analyze what you can live without on the reg. Make the shift and your savings will grow so much faster.

7. Consider your everyday spending triggers. “Environmental toxins are the people, places and things that get the best of our spending,” Ashley explains. “There could be a certain store that you leave spending much more than you intended or a friend that seems to cause you to drop extra cash.” What to do? Plan for each event and reward yourself when you stick to it. And seriously consider avoiding Target when you just need toilet paper. Their colorful, organized products get us every time.