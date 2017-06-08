Too close for comfort

ST. PETERSBURG – Azure Je’Neva Brown is a graduate of Lakewood High School. She has a quiet demeanor but is fun loving once she gets to know you.
During her high school years, she was involved in cheerleading, softball and many other clubs. At the start of her freshmen year, Azure got involved in College Reach Out Program (CROP), AVID and Girl Service League (GSL).
“I did not want to get too involved with extra-curricular activities because I wanted to start my high school year strong academically,” explained Azure.
After finishing strong her first year, she became more involved in clubs on campus and sports. She joined the cheerleading squad and softball team. Azure continued with CROP, AVID and GSL, but also joined several other clubs.
In her second year, she began to take on more school-wide leadership roles. She joined the Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Varsity Club, Peer to Peer Mentoring and Student Government. In addition to school involvement, Azure made an impact in the community by becoming an Exquisite Gem at the AKA Akademy, she joined the ministry at her church, Relay for Life and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Being involved in the extra-curricular activities at school and in the community has pushed her out of her comfort zone. While at cheerleader camp, she was forced to step up to be a leader to get her team back on track and focused and was effective in doing so.
“I had a reality experience while volunteering with Relay for Life and Cystic Fibrosis. When I hear of Relay for Life and Cystic Fibrosis, my mind focuses on adults over 40 or 50 years old. My reality came when I learned that these diseases can affect my peers, babies and little children. Putting in time for these two events really touched my heart,” expressed Azure.
After high school, Azure plans to spend the summer at St. Petersburg College doing the Summer of Success (SOS) program so that she can get an early start on college credits as and get a feel for what college will be like.
Getting accepted into SOS would automatically get her into the fall term at St. Petersburg College. The program also gives her a scholarship that pays for school.
Azure plans to stay active at SPC by joining the cheerleading and softball teams. After finishing SPC, she plans to transfer to the University of Central Florida in Orlando. There she will try out for their cheer team as well getting involved in other clubs on campus. Her plan is to major in nursing.
In 10 years, Azure sees herself completing college and working as a neonatal nurse. She also foresees having a home in Florida, staying close to her family, accomplishing goals and enjoying life.