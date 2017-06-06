View the final design for the Campbell Park Regional Skate Park
ST. PETERSBURG — Citizens will have an opportunity to view the final design for the Campbell Park Regional Skate Park and ask questions during an open house at Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th St. S. on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m.
City staff and members of the project design team will be available to discuss the project and answer questions from citizens. Work on the project is expected to be completed next spring.
The $1.25 million project will construct an approximately 28,000 square foot skate park, designed to attract skateboarders of all skill levels as well as serve as a host site for exhibitions and competitions. Once completed, the facility will be one of the largest skate parks in Florida.