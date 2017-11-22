Vroom Vroom: The Short, but Poignant History of Black Americans In the World of NASCAR

“We still didn’t understand sponsorships,” he told the Suffolk News-Herald of his self-titled racing team, Norfleet Motorsports, back in 2005. “About 75 percent of it was inexperience. I’d make 75 phone calls a day, and if one person said ‘Maybe,’ it was a good day. We would ask and get sponsors, and tell other teams, and then other teams would come in and take our sponsors.”

Norfleet eventually earned the support of Black celebrities and companies like songstress Gladys Knight, 40 Street Records, So So Def Records, LaFace Records, Ron Winan’s Chicken and Waffles and RDJ Entertainment-Florida. Altogether, they helped rake in millions for the team, as Norfleet geared up to make his debut on the truck circuit in ’95, according to the newspaper. He stayed there five years before making it to the Craftsman Truck Series in at the Dodge California Truckstop 250 in March 2000.

In his short career (which ended in 2006), Norfleet acknowledged that the sport had made progress in diversifying its workforce. He wasn’t talking about drivers, however.

“I’ve seen true diversity in NASCAR,” he said. “The last few years, I’ve seen more Black executives. When I started, there weren’t any.”

His daughter Tia Norfleet would stand to carry on the legacy of Black NASCAR drivers in 2013, but that all came crashing down when racing officials determined that she’d been lying about her stature in the sport. Tia had promoted herself as an accomplished driver who was working her way to become the first African-American female NASCAR driver. A New York Times report revealed, however, that the younger Norfleet wasn’t even licensed to compete in NASCAR’s top tier series and that the only sanctioned race she had entered was a low–level event.

Another Black driver who left his mark on the sport was Bill Lester, joining the ranks of drivers like Scott and Ribbs after racing in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2006. He was the last African-American driver to do so before Wallace stepped on the scene.

During an interview with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin in September, Lester recalled how he was not embraced by the racing community despite his success, much like the handful of Black drivers who came before him. The discussion soon turned to President Donald Trump’s call for NFL team owners to fire players who dared kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, an effort sparked by ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year.

Unsurprisingly, several NASCAR owners like Hall of Famer Richard Petty sided with the President and threatened to fire any driver who participated in the protests. Lester expressed disappointment with the owners’ ultimatum, but wasn’t all that surprised because, “Those that are in NASCAR – that’s a culture. These drivers … they know each other, they all have common beliefs, bonds, culture, and so yeah, they’re all pretty much peas in a pod.”

He went on to describe the times he was heavily booed during races in the Deep South, specifically at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway and in Martinsville, Va. He said he’d “never been so uncomfortable in a racing environment” as he was in those.

“It was surprising to me because I think that I did a great job behind the wheel,” Lester told Baldwin. “I think that I respected the sport, but for no reason that I can foresee, I was booed. So that happened mostly at tracks where it’s very non-progressive.”

Lester’s racing career spanned nine years, ending in 2012. The year before his departure, he earned 6 Top 5 and 5 Top 10 finishes from all 12 races with the Rolex Grand-Am Grand Touring class and won the race at Virginia International Raceway on May 14th.

Black Americans weren’t only making gains on the track, but in the pit too. Twenty-three-year-old Brehanna Daniels recently made history as the first African-American woman to pit a vehicle in a national NASCAR series race, espnW.com reported.

NASCAR has made little racial progress recent decades and it still has a long way to go when it comes to better representing nonwhite racers. The sport’s unwillingness to let go of Confederateand Old Dixie imagery says a lot about the current state of affairs, as well.

With the torch now in Wallace’s hands, Lester offered him these words of advice: “focus on racing and ignore the haters.”