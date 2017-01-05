What a pleasure to announce the rebirth of WRXB 1590 AM and 96.5 FM radio on your dial.
WRXB will be launching its new format with a 5000-watt transmitter and a FM signal 96.5 that will cover the Tampa Bay community. Cities in the listening area include Fort Mead, Lakeland, Sarasota, Palmetto, Brandon, Bradenton, Bartow, Clearwater, Tampa Wimauma, Plant City, Tarpon Springs, Largo, Spring Hill and of course St. Petersburg.
I will serve as the host of “Undignified Praise and Worship,” giving you the best in inspirational, traditional, contemporary, quartet, stellar, award-winning gospel music that will lift your spirit and soothe your soul.
Our format will also include sports, weather, interviews and talk radio (“What’s on Your Mind”). A request line will also be available to all listeners to call in and request a song.
We will also be soothing your evenings with smooth instrumental jazz from top jazz artist, such as Ben Tankard, Kirk Whalum, Boney James, Euge Groove, Najee, David Sanborn, Rick Braun and many more. Jazzpiration hour will be hosted by myself and aired Monday through Friday from 7-9 p.m.
If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, submit a post card with your information and we will send a shout out to you to help you celebrate your special day.
Tune in every Monday through Friday from 8 to noon for “Undignified Praise and Worship,” from and 7-9 p.m. to Jazzpiration, on 1590 am and 96.5 FM WRXB.
Please call a friend, neighbor and family members to let them know we are back and strong as ever!
I’d like to take this time to thank you, our valuable listeners, for your support and prayers. I look forward to serving you.