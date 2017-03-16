Why are some African Americans so threatened by black Brits?

As a former black power activist that once held Martin Luther King’s father hostage to make space for black academics, Jackson is fully aware of the struggle for representation. By his own admission, his pursuit of acting was a way of channelling his political ambitions, changing opinions by taking roles in mainstream cinema. Many have pointed out that actors like him paved the way for increased diversity in Hollywood and black Brits are reaping the benefits of the Americans that suffered before them. However, Jackson and his cohort should not chastise black Brits for taking the opportunities on offer, rather they should be angry at a system that provides so few roles that it leaves a whole race of people begging for scraps. Perhaps a US actor would have a different perspective on how to portray the protagonist in Get Out, or Martin Luther King in Selma – our experiences are not always the same – but they deserve to yield the same influence Jackson dreamed of at the beginning of his career.

One of the most frustrating things about this whole debate is how little the African Americans who are weighing in on black Britishness know about our history and culture. Even the UK school curriculum teaches black British children more about African American history than their own. Our knowledge of the slave trade barely touches on Britain’s uniquely shameful involvement, and the continued erasure of England’s own fight for civil rights is deplorable. We learn about the Ku Klux Klan, segregation and the American Civil Rights movement in detail, only to hear about the “no dogs, no Irish, no black” signs hung on British shopfronts from our grandparents. Our history encompasses beatings at the hands of the Teddy Boys and skinheads, the birth of black churches in response to being shunned by white congregations, parties in the front room of our homes for fear of getting into trouble in the mainstream pubs and clubs, and the many race riots that happened throughout the 70s and 80s due to racial tension. And yet it is mostly reduced to an oral history, seemingly unworthy of being valued by our education system and, up until recently, rarely seen on TV.

There’s no denying how influential African American culture has been on black Brits. In the absence of black British sitcoms, programmes like The Cosby Show and comedians like Richard Pryor and the works of Spike Lee were the only reflection of blackness that British children were given and they could relate because of the shared experience of racism and feeling of being “other”. The idea that we are infringing and appropriating it is misinformed, creating an oppression Olympics where there needn’t be one. That’s why it’s disappointing that Azealia Banks is comfortable labelling grime and UK rap a “disgrace”, considering both have become important ways of telling our own narratives in a distinctly British style. Americans may need to bite their tongue when weighing in on black British culture, our identity is a nuanced, personal thing – it isn’t yours to undermine.