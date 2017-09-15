Why Hollywood’s White Savior Obsession Is an Extension of Colonialism

The film was written by John Ridley (who is black), who won a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for it — and the film itself also took Best Picture. A few months beforehand, in response to an interviewer at the BBC, Steve McQueen, the director of 12 Years a Slave, explained, with no hesitation, “I don’t make films for white people . . .” Though that may be true, it’s clear that even with Pitt’s character being a secondary one in the film, the fact that the story depended on him for Solomon to ultimately find freedom shifts the entire lens of the film. For me, as a viewer, Pitt’s existence in the narrative of the film was memorable in a way I don’t want to remember a white character in a film about a black man’s survival.

THE HELP, from left: Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, 2011. ph: Dale Robinette/©Walt Disney The Help, ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Perhaps one of the most offensive of all depictions of white savior-ness is the Oscar-winning hit The Help. It had a considerable, hefty, and talented POC cast. The film interacts with the burdens of POC in the South by glorifying the liberal journalist who endows two black maids — Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis) and Minny Jackson (Octavia Spencer, who won Best Supporting Actress for this role) — with strength during the Civil Rights Movement. A “liberal” in this sense is the confluence of a person with white guilt — someone who claims to be invested in not being racist — who doesn’t engage in how they might profit off of racism and also how they might perpetuate it. The Help centers on a white journalist’s verve for justice for two working-class black women during the civil rights era; it’s the main narrative of the film. Clearly, the Civil Rights Movement didn’t have enough inspirational black folks to encourage the need for self-determination.