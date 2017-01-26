Will Racism End When Old Bigots Die?

That generational dissonance seemed to be a common thread among the people we surveyed. We heard from a South Asian college student in Florida who said that because her parents chose to come to the United States, they’re more invested in the notion that America is a land of opportunity for all people. So they don’t get why so many people of color in this country fear police or don’t work their way out of poverty.

“My mom isn’t racist … but she doesn’t understand institutional racism,” she said. “I have an understanding of [American] history that my parents don’t.”

We also heard from a white elementary school teacher in New Jersey who’s hopeful because his white students idolize musicians and athletes of color. But he said his parents think the culture gaps between races are too large to ever overcome. At one point, he spoke to them about moving from his largely white neighborhood into one that was racially mixed. He thought he’d be comfortable there.

Their response?

“No, you wouldn’t.”

Much of the available public polling data suggests that millennials like the schoolteacher are not as different from Generation Xers or Baby Boomers as they might think. Kathleen Weldon, communications director at the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University, said millennials tend to say they are more optimistic about race relations than their parents, and more broadly accepting of things like interracial friendships and marriage.

But when questioned about specific policy issues tied to race, she said, millennials sound a lot like their elders. They don’t “have different views on the [George] Zimmerman case, aren’t more aware of the disproportionate effect of HIV on the black community, are not more likely to think government should play a major role in the social and economic position of blacks, and are no more [or less] likely to think the [Voting Rights Act] is still necessary,” Weldon said.

“In other words, when it comes to perceptions and policy around race in the U.S., young Americans don’t look much different from older ones.”

Jocelyn Wilks and her father, Elijah, expected their views to diverge significantly when it came to race and racism. But though they come from different generations, were born in different parts of the country, and even have different ideas of what they’ll call racism, their outlook is pretty similar.

As a black man born in Mississippi in the early 1960s, Elijah lived with state-sponsored racism. He was in fourth grade when his school integrated. When he was in high school, there was a black homecoming court and a white homecoming court, a black “Mr. and Miss High School” and a white “Mr. and Miss High School.”

Those experiences inform his thinking about race. His daughter, he said, formed her opinions another way.

“I’ve never taught [Jocelyn] about racism,” Elijah said. “I never had those conversations with her. I let her grow up and develop her own opinion of things. That was never taught in the home when I was growing up and I didn’t teach her that way.”

Another difference between father and daughter, he said, is geographic. He was raised in Mississippi; Jocelyn was born and raised in San Antonio.

“Where I grew up, you were either black or white,” Elijah said. “In San Antonio, it’s predominantly Hispanic, and whites and blacks are minorities … It makes a huge difference.”

Jocelyn is a 28-year-old accounting student who lives just north of San Antonio. Her experience teaching pre-school helped convince her that racism was going nowhere fast. During that time, Jocelyn heard a lot of nonsense from her students, like one boy who, after losing a basketball game, said his opponent’s “genes were made to jump.” Jocelyn knew the children were getting those ideas from somewhere.

“When you’re 9 or 10 you can’t call bullshit on your parents,” she said. “You take those racist statements as facts. …

“Kids pick up things that you don’t teach them. So if Mom treats a person of color poorly, the kid sees that and picks it up, because that’s their model.”

Jocelyn said she and her dad have different ideas of what’s worth labeling racism. Born in a harsher time, his threshold, she said, is higher.

“It won’t be the small slights that people in my generation find to be racist,” she said. “He thinks things are getting better, and they are better from when he was growing up. But it’s not the better that we’re looking for. He wouldn’t look at gentrification or housing segregation and say, ‘They’re doing that on purpose, this is racist.’ It would be a church shooting, and he’d [say], ‘That’s a hate crime.’

“Dad says, ‘It’s not fair that these people are getting killed and no one’s going to jail for it.’ And I say, ‘It’s not fair, if your name is Shaniqua, that you have to work 15 times harder to get a job than anybody else.’”

But when they come back to that question that has been passed down through the generations – Will racism fade away when old bigots die? – Elijah and Jocelyn sound almost identical.

Father: “As new generations come into existence, it will be lesser and lesser, but I don’t know if it will ever end.”

Daughter: “As long as there’s racism in this generation, there’s going to be racism in the next generation. It might dwindle, but it won’t disappear.”