All things are working together for your good

Praise the Lord for truly the Lord is worthy to be praised! What a great and powerful God we serve. I was sitting in my office and I began to think of all of the things that I have been through in my life. I thought about my storms, my mountains, my highs and my lows. Through it all I can unreservedly say that God has always been here for me and more importantly, He is still here with me today.
As I set reflecting on God’s goodness in my life, this scripture came to my mind:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:8)
See saints, we might not understand why we have to go through some things and we might even be a bit confused when we do. But I stopped by the pastor’s corner to tell you to hold on and don’t let go. I am convinced that everything that you have gone through, the good, the bad and everything that you are going to go through will all “work out for your good.” I know this because we serve a great and powerful God that cannot and will not tell a lie.
I didn’t understand this when I first got saved years ago. But, as I began to grow in God and got filled with the Holy Ghost, God began revealing His hidden wisdom unto me. Now I can see that everything that I have went through has worked out for my good.
So I encourage you all to keep the faith, to keep moving forward and know that our God is faithful. After all, 1 Corinthians 1:9 tell us:
God, who has called you into fellowship with His Son Jesus Christ our Lord, is faithful.
Do you believe this? I sure do and I prayer that you do to. God is working all the events of your life together for your good. Here’s my advice to you “Step back and watch God move!” I pray God’s blessings upon each and every one of you. Stay focused. Be encouraged, enlightened and energized by this message from the pastor’s corner.
Amen