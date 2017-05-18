We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Jack & Jill of America donates $500 and clothing to help foster children
ST. PETERSBURG — Oftentimes foster kids arrive at foster homes with only the clothes on their backs. Members of the Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. joined together to host a clothing drive to help raise awareness and support for children entering the foster care system with little to no resources.
More than 30 families including children participated in the event held April 30 inside the Eckerd Room of Hope. After sorting and stocking clothes, shoes, toiletry and school supply items, members also presented Eckerd Raising Hope with a $500 donation to further its mission of providing support for children who have been victims of abuse, neglect or other tragic circumstances.
Eckerd’s Room of Hope is part of the Eckerd Raising Hope initiative and gives children a venue to “no-cost shop” for new and stylish clothing items.
“Aligned with our national programmatic theme, this project was a great hands-on experience and demonstrates our commitment to making a difference in the lives of children,” said Cheryl Bradbury, president of Suncoast Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. “Our contribution of clothing and gift donation to the Eckerd Room of Hope will help foster kids adjust to a new home and succeed in a new environment.”
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national organization founded in 1938 whose mission is dedicated to nurturing future African America leaders through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. Members are mothers of children ages 2 to 19.