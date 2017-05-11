We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Jeopardy style fundraiser for Enoch Davis Center
BY ALLEN A. BUCHANAN, Staff Writer
ST. PETERSBURG –Students from Elim Junior Academy and a group of seniors from the community squared off on black history trivia to help raise funds for the Enoch Davis Center. The Jeopardy game show styled match resulted in $500 for the community center.
The idea of an event to raise funds for programs offered to the community at the Enoch Davis Center began in 2015 when the Thaise Educational and Exposure Tours, who is housed at the center, held the first fundraiser.
Fifth graders Deontae Miller II and Nicholas Cooper II worked with their adult mentor Catherine Crumbs to compete against senior team members Roy Cook, Abdul K. Ali and Kevin Johnson. The brave young men also had help from the audience when they requested additional brainpower.
The moderator for the event was Enoch Davis Center employee Henry Steffes, Jr.
