What a great and powerful God we serve. I give Him all of the praise, the glory and all of the honor. He is faithful and there is none like Him. As I prepared to write this edition of the pastor’s corner, I heard so clearly the voice of God and He spoke these six words that I want to share with you today:
Your faith has made you whole
Good God almighty. When God spoke those words to me, immediately I jumped up and gave Him the praise. You see, when I heard those words from God I knew what He was saying unto me and it truly blessed my soul.
My friend, have you ever been going through something, maybe an illness or a hardship, or maybe you’ve had a love one walked out on you. If so, then I stopped by the pastor’s corner today to encourage you keep moving forward and to keep trusting God. I stopped by to tell you to hold on because your help is on the way.
I’m reminded of the woman who had an issue of blood [see Mark 5:25–34, Matthew 9:20–22, Luke 8:43–48]. She had been bleeding for twelve long years and living like an outcast. If that wasn’t bad enough, she had tried every doctor that she could find and instead of getting better, the bible says she grew worse.
But to God be the glory, she made up her mind to change her life for the better. She said to herself, I am sick and tired of this bleeding. She spoke life into her life when she said “If I may touch but his clothes I shall be made whole.” The questions you must ask yourself is “What are you speaking into your life?”
She heard Jesus would be passing by and she said this is my time to be healed. She then pushed her bloody self through the crowd, passed the people who were talking about her and she touched the hem of Jesus’ garment. Just like she said she would. Instantly, she was made whole.
Today, you might feel like your issue is getting worse and instead of better. This is why the story of the woman with the issue of blood is some powerful. She did not give up. She held onto her faith. Like the woman with the issue of blood I’m here to tell you to keep the faith, hold on, your help is on the way.
It is your faith in God that will make you whole. I pray that you have received this word. Go in peace and be healed. Stay Blessed. Stay focused. In Jesus name, Amen.
The story about the woman with the issue of blood is one my best stories in the bible.
Here is my testimony about FAITH. In March of 2006, my then 12 year old son Stephen Makia2 was diagnosed with stage 4 Lymphoma cancer. Through faith and prayers, Stephen who is 23 years old now has a few credits to graduate from college is also an expectant father. He and his wife Terrie are expecting their child in three months. My son is an eleven year cancer survivor.
In October 2006 after a routine doctors visit, they found out that two of my arteries were almost blocked. The cardiologist said the only solution was a double bypass open heart surgery. We went to God in prayer and I reminded God that earlier He had healed my son, I know He will do it for me too. Like my son I am an eleven year double bypass heart survivor. Yes because of our faith, GOD healed us. Yes God is for real and now I am just looking for a Publisher as I write DOUBLE HEALING. HOW THE FAITH OF A FATHER AND SON LED TO THEIR HEALING.