A sad Jesus?

Jesus Christ experienced all human emotions. Not only did he feel happiness, but he also felt sadness. In addition to having relationships with his family members and his disciples, Jesus Christ also had friends, including Mary, Martha and Lazarus of Bethany. Diﬀerent from the positive interactions with the crowds who thronged him and the challenges with the Jewish religious leaders, he enjoyed the blessing of friendship.
When Jesus Christ saw Mary and Martha grieving over their brother, he expressed his own emotions as it related to Lazarus’ transition; Jesus wept (John 11:35). Although he understood the divine idea of “I AM the resurrection and the life,” in his humanity, he grieved for the loss of his friendship with Lazarus and identiﬁed with the sorrow that Mary and Martha were experiencing (John 11:25, 33).
We know the truth that all is well, and that everything is in divine, right order. We know the truth that it is already done. In addition to knowing the truth in the spiritual realm, we must also deal with our emotions in the soulish realm. Like Jesus Christ, we must give ourselves permission to grieve and be sad.
“Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted (Matthew 5:4).” When we allow ourselves to mourn, we give those who love us the opportunity to comfort us. When give ourselves the right to feel sorrow and grief, we experience another dimension God; the Comforter (John 14:16).
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity Temple of Truth Church, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.