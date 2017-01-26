We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Home / Featured / AAG ’75 to host 15th annual Old School Dance
AAG ’75 to host 15th annual Old School Dance
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Graduates of 1975, Inc. (AAG ’75) invites the community to come out to party and celebrate with them at their 15th annual Old School Dance, which is their oldest annual fundraiser.
Held around Valentine’s Day each year when love is in the air, the dance raises funds for various community service projects adopted by the organization.
The 2017 fete is sure to be another very successful event with the continued support of the community. It will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7-11 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites, 940 5th Ave. S, St. Petersburg.
Partygoers will shake a tail feather to music is by Jay G Entertainment, and free hors d’oeuvres for early arrivers or until gone. The cost is $25 in advance or $30 at the door, if not sold out. Tickets can be purchased at Sports Cuts, 3166-18th Ave. S, by contacting an AAG ’75 classmate or Ralph Ferguson at (727) 328-8605.
The AAG ’75 is a non-profit organization comprised of students who were in the seventh grade at 16th Street or Southside Junior High Schools during the 1969-70 school year, and scheduled to graduate from high school in 1975.
Classmates are encouraged to like the AAG ’75 Facebook page or logon to www.theaag1975.com for the latest updates. The AAG ‘75 Class president is Sandra Fletcher.