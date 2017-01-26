We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Home / Featured / Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority donates school uniforms to help students
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority donates school uniforms to help students
ST. PETERSBURG — The Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in collaboration with The Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas County, Inc., mobilized with other community partners to donate school uniforms for needy students during the Childs Park YMCA’s Back-To-School Supplies Giveaway earlier this month.
The event is held annually to help alleviate the financial burden on parents in obtaining basic school supplies and necessities to help their children succeed in school. To underscore the sorority’s national program theme of “Launching New Dimensions of Service,” the service project also aimed to address the critical issues many families face including lack of food, shelter and financial means.
“The start of a new year marks a great time in the school year to replace torn backpacks and uniforms and we’re happy to provide families some relief following the holiday spending season,” said Jenée Skipper.
Sorority members were also joined by volunteers from the 2017 Essence of Ebony Pearls Debutante Cotillion. The participants donated decorated bookmarks and backpacks as part of their community service activity.
About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is an international service organization comprised of more than 290,000 members in 1,005 graduate and undergraduate chapters abroad. The local chapter, Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, founded in December 1955, established the Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas County Inc., a 501(c) 3, non-profit organization. The mission of the foundation is to enhance the quality of life for targeted youth and families in Pinellas County through programs and services.