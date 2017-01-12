Johnnie B. Mack goes home

Johnnie B. Mack at her 90th birthday party in 2015
ST. PETERSBURG – Community activist Johnnie B. Mack departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 6 at St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Born August 17, 1925, in Waynesboro, Ga., to the late Homer Washington and Mary Curtis, she received her education in Burke County, Ga., and was united in marriage to the late Johnnie James Mack in Louisville, Ga.
At an early age, Mrs. Mack gave her life to Christ. She joined Robin Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Ga., and when she moved to St. Pete in 1957 she subsequently joined Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, where she worked faithfully with the youth program and sung in the choir.
She continued her spiritual journey at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Community Church and Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Mack began working at age 14. She held various jobs over the years, including working at a funeral home and as a nurse at in both Georgia and Mercy Hospital here in St. Pete.
After leaving the nursing profession in 1958, she began working in private homes as a domestic worker, where she retired after 23 years.
In 1970, Mrs. Mack became a community organizer and activist. Interested in crime watch, she even appeared with George Kennedy on a TV series documentary about crime in America.
She began working with residents and city leaders to establish the first neighborhood association in 1970. In that same year, she was elected president of the Fruitland Heights Neighborhood Association and president of ICA. For 41 years she was a constant fixture as a volunteer for the City of St. Petersburg Police Department Resource Center.
She logged countless hours of volunteer work, and in 2005 she was among 100 community volunteers recognized by the police department for having contributed more than 26,000 volunteer hours, saving taxpayers and estimated $456,425.
Mrs. Mack also traveled the state of Florida speaking out against drugs, participated in anti-drug marches and received many awards for service to the community.
Johnnie leaves behind four children to cherish her memory: Dorothy Wilson, Linda Mack-Bivens, Kenneth Mack and adopted son Clarence Wilson; and four grandchildren: Dexter Drake (deceased), Avery Bivens, Kendalyne Mack and Kenneth Mack, Jr.