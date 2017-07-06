Joy and Happiness

Happiness is an emotion based on what is happening in our lives. When we accomplish our goal, we experience the emotion of happiness. When good things are happening with family and friends, we feel happy. When things are going according to our plans, we feel happy.
There is a diﬀerence between happiness and joy. Diﬀerent from happiness, joy is not a feeling. Joy is a constant state of being, and it is based on the indwelling Fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). We can have joy even when we don’t feel happy about the things happening in our lives. We can access our joy anytime and anywhere by entering into the stillness and the silence of our own being.
I used to be believe that God only wanted me to have joy and that happiness was unimportant because it was ﬂeeting. As I have grown in Christ consciousness, I AM aware that God desires for me to be joyful and to feel happiness as a result of the experiences in my life.
Jesus Christ experienced the emotion of happiness. He was happy about the wisdom, knowledge and understanding that he was receiving from his Father. He demonstrated his happiness through rejoicing. We, too, can be happy and rejoice. Our rejoicing may manifest through singing, dancing, clapping or crying tears of gratitude.
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity Temple of Truth Church, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.