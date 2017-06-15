ST. PETERSBURG – Cyrel Robinson hopes to be remembered as that person who did not give up in the face of adversity and is living proof that what does not kill you, will make you stronger. She would like for people to remember her smile and perseverance.
Cyrel, the daughter of Hendri and Cheryl Robinson, knows a little something about fighting, enduring and persevering. Being ill for most of her high school career, especially her junior and senior years, affected her academically and made it difficult to maintain the level of grades that she really wanted.
About one year ago, Cyrel had a kidney transplant that caused her to miss a lot of days out of school. She continued to fight against all odds to finish her senior year with a 2.7 grade point average and graduate with her 2017 class at Gibbs High School.
“I stayed after school, work with my teachers during lunch and did my best to catch up all my missing work,” said Cyrel. “I believe I have the faith that can move mountains in my life. It doesn’t matter how long it takes or how difficult the task, I will never give up.”
In spite of her health challenges, Cyrel ran track and field in her sophomore year and was a varsity cheerleader for the football team all four years of high school.
Her greatest athletic highlight was when the varsity football team won the Class 5A – District 9 Championship. For Cyrel that was an exciting accomplishment shared with her friends on the football team, sister cheerleaders and she was proud to be a part of it. It made pressing through the aches and pains a little easier.
In between the football season Cyrel stayed involved with community affiliated groups. As a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she took part in youth programs and other ministry duties. She volunteered at the YMCA, Emerging Young Leaders, the African American Health Forum and was a member of the AKAdemy.
“I would like to believe that through my volunteer efforts, I was able to ease the lives of those individuals I touched,” said Cyrel. “As a Christian, it has been taught to me to minister to others and try to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.”
Cyrel’s ultimate goal is to attend Florida A&M University in Tallahassee; however, with her medical condition in question, her doctors and parents would rather she stay close to home for at least one semester to ensure her health is progressing. Whichever direction Cyrel goes, her plan is to study physical therapy or some other area in the medical field.
While in college, she has no desire to just sit around. While earning her degree, she plans to try out for a dance team, pledge a sorority and be active in other organizations that she finds interesting.
In 10 years, she would like to be in a stable career, married with a family and still active in the community.
With a heart’s desire to serve others, Cyrel would best be remembered as that person in the face of adversity who didn’t give up. She is living proof that what does not kill you, makes you stronger.