ST. PETERSBURG — The Spirit of Tampa Bay Community Choir held their annual gala and fundraiser last week for Melrose Elementary School at the Isla Del Sol Yacht & Country Club.
This year’s event titled “Souled Out -Motown at Isla” was in fact sold out. Melrose Assistant Principal Nikishia Dixon accepted the incentives and uniforms for her scholars.
Entertainment was provided by FANTASY, who played the soulful sounds of Motown, saxophonist Kenneth Goolsby, St. Pete’s own legendary Frankie Beverly impersonator James Alderman and 1-Love Entertainment. The audience joined the choir in the singing of a Christmas carol as guests dined.
The choir is open to all persons interested in singing and participating in community service projects, such as Gwyn Francis and Darlene Hill, who were the recipients of the 2016 Founders Award for their outstanding service to the choir.
Yvonne Clayton is choir president and Dr. Williams is choir founder. The Spirit of Tampa Bay Community Choir is under the direction of T. Armando Bickum, and Timothy Garner is the musician.
For information on upcoming choir events and performances, contact Clayton at (727) 895 -3031 or Williams at (727) 631-2385.