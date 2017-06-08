The standard of success

ST. PETERSBURG – Nicole Richardson was born and raised in St. Pete and has lived in the same house her entire life. Her family consists of her mother, a pediatrician, her father, an attorney and her younger brother. Both her maternal and paternal grandparents were educators. They are a family who believes in standards and success.
“They impressed upon me the value of education at an early age. Through observing the success of my family members, I have learned that education is the key to achieving one’s goals and living a prosperous life,” said Nicole.
It was her maternal grandmother who shared her gift and nurtured Nicole’s interest in art. During her elementary and middle school years, she frequently spent her free time drawing in her sketchbook and painting on canvases.
Nicole’s portrait of her paternal grandmother was selected to be displayed in the “Honoring My Ancestors” exhibit at the Morean Arts Center, and another one of her pieces, a self-portrait in pencil, hangs on the wall at the Johnnie Ruth Clarke Health Center.
As Nicole entered middle school, she participated in the Emerging Young Leaders (EYL) program by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. This program focused on character building, educational enrichment, leadership development and civic engagement. She feels that her involvement in the EYL program has helped shape her leadership abilities.
Through her membership in Jack and Jill of America, Inc., she began to exercise those skills. She joined the teen group of her local Suncoast Chapter and served as parliamentarian (2013), foundation chair (2014), vice president (2015) and president (2016).
Her qualities and characteristics have always been to do the best that she can at everything. She has received honors from the Dr. Mac J. Williams Academic Excellence Award, the National Society of High School Scholars and this year became a member of The Boca Ciega High School’s chapter of the Science National Honor Society.
In an effort to become a well-rounded person, Nicole became active in sports and community service. She was a member of the junior varsity soccer team for two years and then played varsity soccer for one year.
When she wasn’t on the soccer field, she spent time volunteering at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Child’s Park YMCA, Clothes to Kids, Suncoast Hospice and the Pediatric Health Care Alliance.
Graduating from the Center for Wellness and Medical Professions program at Boca Ciega, she’s looking forward to pursuing a career in the medical field. Her future plans are to study biology on a pre-med track and attend medical school to become a dermatologist.
Nicole is the daughter of John and Athena Richardson.