Bold Boosts for Holiday Leftovers

Transforming that leftover holiday turkey or ham from an ordinary dish you heat up in the microwave or let go to waste into an extraordinary meal may be easier than you think.
From flatbread pizza to a hearty stew, enhancing your everyday meals is easy with Holland House Cooking Wines, available in five flavors – Marsala, Sherry, White, Red and White with Lemon. The premium, flavor-enhancing cooking wines are a go-to countertop ingredient and can be used to add a bold boost to any dish whether it’s around the holidays or just pasta for an any-night family dinner.
These recipes from Guy Meikle, corporate chef for Mizkan America, Inc., show how easy it is to whip up a new twist on holiday leftovers with Holland House Cooking Wines. You can also find quick tips for boosting the flavor of everyday meals on the label of each bottle.
1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus 3 tablespoons, divided
1 cup yellow onion, small diced, plus 3 tablespoons finely chopped, divided
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1/4 cup Holland House Red Cooking Wine
3 cans (15 ounces each) pinto beans, undrained
1/2 cup sour cream
8 ounces wild rice
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons Holland House Sherry Cooking Wine
3 cups fresh okra, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces at an angle
1 1/2 cups grilled corn kernels
1 1/2 cups kosher dill pickle, sliced
1/4 cup parsley
4 teaspoons tarragon
To prepare broth: In 4-quart stock pot, combine ham bone, 8 cups water, bay leaves and peppercorns. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 2 hours. Strain broth and set aside.
In same stock pot, heat 1/4 cup oil and saute 1 cup onion and garlic 2 minutes. Pour in red cooking wine and reduce by half. Add in canned pinto beans; no need to drain. Bring to boil and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer soup about 30-45 minutes, or until liquid is reduced to stew-like consistency.
Place sour cream in mixing bowl and ladle in some cooking liquid to temper it. Add back to soup while stirring. Let simmer a few minutes.
To prepare rice: In small saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add remaining onion and saute 1-2 minutes. Add rice and stir until coated with oil. Pour in remaining water and cook covered about 45 minutes, or until rice is tender. Remove from heat and rest, covered, 10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and sherry cooking wine.
In 10-inch skillet, heat remaining oil. Saute okra about 3 minutes, or until slightly charred.
For each bowl: Place rice and stew in center and garnish with 1/4 cup grilled corn, 1/4 cup diced pickles, 1/2 cup okra, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley and sprinkle of tarragon.