Growing in Christ Consciousness

Jesus Christ is our example of what it means to be fully human and fully divine. He demonstrated to his family, his disciples, his friends and now to us, what it means to grow in Christ consciousness. Jesus was not born Christ; he became Christ. “That same Jesus who you have cruciﬁed God has made him both Lord and Christ (Acts 2:36).”
Jesus was born Jesus of Nazareth. He was known as the carpenter’s son. He was called Jesus of Nazareth to distinguish him from other males in the region who had the same name. Jesus experienced the same developmental process that we experience. “And the child grew in wisdom and statue and increased in favor with God and with people (Luke 2:52).”
At his baptism performed by John the Baptist, Jesus became fully aware of his spirituality that he was, in fact, the Christ. John’s affirmation, the voice from heaven and the dove were all external indicators of the internal expansion that was taken place inside of him (Matthew 3:11-17).
As Jesus Christ, when people saw him, they saw the Father manifested through his thoughts, his words and his actions. “God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power who went about doing good and healing all those who were oppressed (Acts 10:38).” As we become more of the Christ, when people see us they will see our good works and glorify our Father (Matthew 5:14).
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity Temple of Truth Church, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.