Meet the new president of SPC

ST. PETERSBURG — During a special meeting held Wednesday morning, the Board of Trustees of St. Petersburg College (SPC) made history in selecting the first woman and African American to be the president of the college.
Dr. Tonjua Williams, Ph.D., was voted in unanimously as the seventh president and beat out other names such as SPC Clearwater Campus Provost Stan Vittetoe and University of South Florida St. Pete College of Arts and Sciences Dean Frank Biafora, Jr.
Williams currently serves as the senior vice president of Student Services at SPC, a post she’s held since 2013.
She has worked for SPC for 30 years and previously served as vice president of Academic and Student Affairs and as provost of the Tarpon Springs campus.
Trustee Deveron Gibbons said it was clear there was an obvious choice for SPC’s next president.
“I came with two names today, but I’m only submitting one: Dr. Tonjua Williams,” he said.
Williams earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Barry University, a master’s degree in Counselor Education from University of South Florida, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Humanities from Clearwater Christian College.
Dr. William Bill, who has served as SPC President since 2010, announced in November of last year that he would be retiring at the end of June 2017.