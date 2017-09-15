When the storm is over

“I’m at a loss for words. I stayed with a friend last night to evacuate from home. It was the safest thing to do based on the news reports,” said the customer service representative. “When I came home this morning everything looked fine. I pulled my car in the yard and went in the house. I remembered that I left my phone in the car so I was headed out to get it. When I go to the door, I saw the tree falling on my car. It could have been worst. A car is a minor thing by comparison that can be fixed. I’m thankful for life.”