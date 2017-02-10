Clearwater NAACP under new leadership and new direction

CLEARWATER – NAACP, Clearwater Upper/Pinellas County Branch, returns a former Past President, Marva Wingfield McWhite as the newly elected president of the Branch.
Returning to the helm effective, McWhite’s focus is revitalizing the branch, while restoring trust in the community. Her main emphasis is on civil rights issues and being a voice for those who cannot or will not speak for themselves.
Serving Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina as a district directress of Civil Liberties for the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elk of the World, McWhite believes that issues and concerns mirror, compliment and collaborate with one another and can all be solved by empowering our community with economic and educational opportunities.
Some of McWhite’s major concerns and resolve will include:
-
What is being done in the areas of civil rights and civil liberties that affect the African-American communities within our neighborhoods.
-
Social responsibility of local corporations, the hiring of minorities in upper level positions, the supplier diversity efforts of the city and county government.
-
The school board’s educational programs for at-risk minorities.
-
Voter registration, including the restoration of rights for felons who have paid their debt to society.
-
Education and youth issues within the school system, including programs that are targeted for certain schools that may not include African-American students.