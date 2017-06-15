We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Deuces at I-275 Underpass Lighting and Landscape Improvement
Project Groundbreaking June 19
ST. PETERSBURG – The city will begin work on the Deuces-Interstate 275 Underpass Lighting and Landscape Improvement project in the next few weeks. The public is invited to join city officials for groundbreaking ceremonies at 9 a.m. Monday, June 19, beneath the I-275 overpass (at the corner of 22nd Street and Seventh Avenue South). Parking will be at the nearby Manhattan Casino, 642 22nd St. S.
The Capital Improvement Project features Aesthetic Lighting Improvements and Landscape Improvements to the I-275 Underpass at 22nd Street South, including construction of new sidewalk and colored concrete surfaces in the parkway, landscaping and new lighting components.
This is an Economic Development initiative to enhance safety and aesthetics within The Deuces Business District. The Deuces-Interstate 275 Underpass project is also located within the boundaries of the city’s innovative 30-year Community Redevelopment Area initiative (CRA) program for South St. Petersburg.
The cost for the Capital Improvement Project is just over $493,000 and construction should take up to five months, with completion anticipated the end of October.