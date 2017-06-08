Living life to the fullest

ST. PETERSBURG – When losing a loved one, it can seem like everything is falling apart right in front of your eyes. For Myiah Moody, this happened just last year. She felt that there was no reason to keep pushing until everything changed. By pushing herself to overcome, she became the young woman her aunt would have wanted her to be.
Myiah, born to Donita and Steven Moody, was scheduled to be a senior this upcoming school year, but she decided to push past the pain and turn it into a reason to strive for more.
She became an early graduate and recently walked with the class of 2017 instead of the class of 2018. Making her way through many obstacles, she chose to take the next step that would help her in the long run.
Aside from being an early graduate, Myiah was involved in athletics, cheer, track and field, National Achievers Society, Mt. Zion College Prep and the ONYX Youth Ski Group. She not only attends these programs, she likes volunteering in less fortunate and high-poverty areas.
This budding philanthropist has a plan on how to help those in need on a large scale.
“I want to own a Fortune 500 company and use portions of my earnings to support others in need through philanthropic work,” she said.
While maintaining a 3.75 weighted grade point average, Myiah made everything work in her favor. Not only did she keep her grades up, but also she made homecoming princess and maintained on the honor roll.
She was a part of the National Honor Society, on the Principal’s List, won a Scholastic Art & Writing Award and was the Student Government Association president. Myiah has done excellent even when all odds were against her. Death can be a hard thing to deal with, but she stayed strong.
“The biggest challenge I faced during high school was trying not to give up after the passing of my aunt, LaMetra Moody,” said Myiah. “I overcame this challenge by deciding to graduate early and turn that experience into a positive challenge in my life instead of a negative one. Along with this decision, my grade point average improved and my future got clearer.”
In the near future, Myiah has set her sight on St. Petersburg College and Savannah College of Art and Design. She plans on majoring in business and fashion marketing and management. She will then work on creating a business that will turn into a Fortune 500 company.
“Never let anyone tell you you can’t do something. You can do anything that you put your mind to. If you can dream it, you can achieve it. If it’s your passion, don’t make excuses, no matter what. Continue to strive for what makes you happy and don’t worry about what anyone else has to say about it because in the end, it’s your life to live and you should live it to the fullest.”